Hey Tribe,



Here is the first small patch in over a year. We hope you like the changes as much as we liked working on them! You might wonder why it took us so long, but that is a longer story for another day.

Due to our friends at Starbreeze (who were the publisher until recently) we got the publishing rights back a few month ago. We are of course very excited about that and grateful for all their efforts over the last years. Thanks again SBZ!



While we can’t promise too much right now, we hope we can ship more of these small patches over the next months, to make use of all the feedback we have gotten from all of you, and to get TTMS closer to the original vision we had for it.





Patch Notes

In-Shock changes

Added a Fear-Reduction mechanic for individual Tribe Members. This allows you get individuals out of the In-Shock state by spending a small amount of Influence.

Rebalanced the In-Shock fear-thresholds, to make it a bit less punishing.

We received a lot of feedback from people that were understandably frustrated with this feature. These changes should finally remove this pain-point for good.

Event changes

Added 3 new early game events

Removed certain events from the event rotation

Rebalanced event rotation

The goal of these changes is to have more meaningful choices, more strategic variety and also just more events in general in the first Acts.

Disabled most features around Cohesion and Inner Conflicts

Disabled Philosophies

Disabled Factions and Group-Opinions

Disabled Inner Conflicts and Cohesion itself

Disabled all events and upgrades connected to these features

While we still believe that features about the politics and group-dynamics within the Tribe have the potential to be awesome, we are not happy with the current state of these features for a number of reasons. Therefore we have decided to go back to the drawing board and to only bring them back when they are an actual improvement to the game.

Other

We have done a number of things in order to improve the technical performance

Fixed some bugs

Improved / cleaned up some UI’s





As always, let us know what you think about the patch and have fun if you check it out!