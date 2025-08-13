 Skip to content
13 August 2025 Build 19581445 Edited 13 August 2025 – 10:32:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
1. Medal of Valor 🥇

Unlock Condition: Achieve 1st place in an online match or leaderboard.

2. Silver Cross 🥈

Unlock Condition: Achieve 2nd place in an online match or leaderboard.

3. Bronze Star 🥉

Unlock Condition: Achieve 3rd place in an online match or leaderboard.

4. Top Ten Tactical 🎖️

Unlock Condition: Place in the top 10 of the online leaderboard.

Changed files in this update

Flak Content Depot 1337651
