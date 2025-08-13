Hello everyone! Demonic Mahjong is bringing you another brand-new version update! This time, we’ve added the option to reselect paths after a match loss, as well as the Coina board patterns 【Pure Terminal Chows / Mixed Terminal Chows】. We’ve also introduced new classic patterns like 【Olden: Flowers Dew】 and the function to stack fan count for Olden: Double Flower. Additionally, King Qinguang and Wailing Ling’s skills have been optimized—King Yama will now send Poria Cocos when ready to win + assist in the match. New relics such as 【Value Stone】【Feathered Fan】【Linglong Pagoda】 have been added, along with new figurines like 【Chiru】【Ginseng Snake】【Zen Messenger】【Gain Messenger】. Previous issues like abnormal achievements and figurine display errors have been fixed, and multilingual adaptation and numerical balance have also been optimized simultaneously!

Here are the details of this update:

New Content:

Added post-defeat path selection function.

Added patterns 【Pure Terminal Chows】and 【Mixed Terminal Chows】 to Coina’s board.

Added personalized settings: Theme song version selection, and a "buy-and-resell" function in the shop.

Added stackable bonus for consecutive wins with 【Olden: Double Flower.】

Added in-match language switching and resolution adjustment (requires game restart).

Added a second confirmation prompt for the surrender button.

Added new pattern 【Olden: Flowers Dew.】

Added new pattern 【Olden: Dragon Gate Leap.】

Added new pattern 【Olden: Double Helix.】

Enhanced King Yama’s Boss figurine karma effect: When King Yama is waiting to win, players receive 2 Poria Cocos +.

Update to King Qinguang's active skill: Added the effect of placing Red Dragon into the card exchange area.

New relic【Value Stone】: When picked up, randomly increases the card face score of 3 types of cards in the deck by +20. You can perform 1 additional free enhancement at the Value Altar. (Unlocked via achievements)

New mysterious relic【Feathered Fan】: Each Mystery Shop can be refreshed for free once. (Unlocked via achievements)

New mysterious relic【Linglong Pagoda】: At the start of a match, 7 random hand cards are granted random temporary treasure tile effects. (Unlocked via achievements)

New figurine【Chiru】: After using a character skill, the multiplier provided by this figurine permanently increases by +30%. (Unlocked via achievements)

New figurine【Ginseng Snake】: When you claim a card via chow/pong/kong, you gain 1【Ginseng Fruit】. (Unlocked via achievements)

New figurine【Zen Messenger】: Card draw count per turn -1; this figurine gains an independent multiplier of 【6 - card draw count per turn】×100% (minimum 100%). (Unlocked via achievements)

New figurine【Gain Messenger】: When the opponent discards a high-numbered tile before entering tenpai, you gain gold equal to the tile's face value. (Unlocked via achievements)

Bug Fixes:

Fixed issues where some achievements couldn’t be unlocked.

Fixed repeated voice lines when quickly clicking mahjong tutorial options.

Fixed failure to display the destruction interface when purchasing figurines with full slots.

Fixed inconsistency where Collections showed 15 unlocked Legendary Figurines but Talents showed 14.

Fixed mismatch between lit relic count and displayed numbers in Collections.

Fixed unresolved card effects after using Rootless Water.

Fixed game freeze when getting a natural win in the first tutorial stage.

Fixed incorrect voiceovers for major patterns like Quadruple Pung and Pure Quadruple Pung.

Fixed resolution adaptation issues for major pattern animations.

Fixed missing voiceover for Four Concealed Pungs.

Fixed interface glitches when using in-match shortcuts.

Fixed Virtue Judge’s pon action animation.

Fixed save issue when exiting mid-match with Osmanthus Wisp active.

Fixed game freeze when Virtue Judge Boss discards tiles.

Fixed Nine Tail Fox’s effect blocking card visuals when using Comfrey.

Fixed the issue where the BGM on the map interface disappears after conceding.

Fixed the issue where the displayed count outside battles is incorrect after selling one of multiple relics that increase the figurine limit.

Fixed the issue where the number of relics recovered in the Rune Stone and Token Recovery events is incorrect.

Fixed the resolution adaptation issue of the loading screen mask.

Fixed the judgment issue with Olden: Turtle Force.

Fixed the judgment issue with Olden: Snake Force.

Fixed the judgment issue with Olden: Seven Stars.

Fixed the issue where sound effects become excessively loud when switching back to the Hu interface after switching out.

Fixed the judgment issue with Tile Hog.

Fixed the issue where Fox Spirit activates during initial card dealing.

Fixed the issue where excessively high values of the Charge buff cause battles to freeze.

Fixed the issue with Sensitive Ox returning tributes.

Fixed the issue where opening the settings page causes the speed multiplier to become ineffective.

Optimizations: