This massive patch brings major improvements across the board, with a strong focus on performance optimization and gameplay polish for the entire Barcha experience.
What’s New:
🔪 +2 Hours of New Gameplay!
Dive into the all-new "Purple Action" storyline — set 15 years after the terrifying events of Barcha. Discover what happened next in this haunting new chapter...
🛡️ New Mini-Game Added!
Try the new Tank Movement Mini-Game with a fixed-camera, retro-inspired style — a unique third storyline to test your nerves and reflexes!
⚙️ Improved Performance & Visual Polish
We’ve gone under the hood to clean up bugs, smooth out the experience, and make the horror hit harder than ever.
🎉 Enjoy the update
💀 Thank you all so much for the amazing support — it means everything!
