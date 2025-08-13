This massive patch brings major improvements across the board, with a strong focus on performance optimization and gameplay polish for the entire Barcha experience.

What’s New:

🔪 +2 Hours of New Gameplay!

Dive into the all-new "Purple Action" storyline — set 15 years after the terrifying events of Barcha. Discover what happened next in this haunting new chapter...

🛡️ New Mini-Game Added!

Try the new Tank Movement Mini-Game with a fixed-camera, retro-inspired style — a unique third storyline to test your nerves and reflexes!

⚙️ Improved Performance & Visual Polish

We’ve gone under the hood to clean up bugs, smooth out the experience, and make the horror hit harder than ever.

💀 Thank you all so much for the amazing support — it means everything!