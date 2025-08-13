 Skip to content
13 August 2025 Build 19581264 Edited 13 August 2025 – 12:39:15 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

New Map — Workers Town

Workers Town is a small settlement that must be assaulted from nearby trenches. The center of the map is the key battleground. You can reach it by vehicle. Ammunition is available only at capture points. The map is available in all game modes.

Changes

Upon receiving critical damage, you now have 15 seconds before bleeding out. When the timer expires, the kill will be credited to the player who last damaged you.

Map Editor News

No changes have been made. The map filtering issue remains unresolved. If nothing changes, we will likely release the map editor without moderation in September.

What's Next?

We are working on a new map featuring a large industrial area.

Changed files in this update

