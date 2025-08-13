New Map — Workers Town

Workers Town is a small settlement that must be assaulted from nearby trenches. The center of the map is the key battleground. You can reach it by vehicle. Ammunition is available only at capture points. The map is available in all game modes.

Changes

Upon receiving critical damage, you now have 15 seconds before bleeding out. When the timer expires, the kill will be credited to the player who last damaged you.

Map Editor News

No changes have been made. The map filtering issue remains unresolved. If nothing changes, we will likely release the map editor without moderation in September.

What's Next?

We are working on a new map featuring a large industrial area.