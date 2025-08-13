General
- Added an item name filter to the vendor window.
- Grocer vendors (including several innkeepers) now also sell mineral water and trail rations.
Bug Fixes
- Taught some of the snakes that were “standing” to stay on the ground where they belong.
- Cryptlings should no longer be laying down on the job.
- Mountain stalkers have been taught to stand on all four feet – at least as much as you can teach a cat to do anything
- Possible fix for another double death case.
- Fixed an issue where a player's inventory could be listed out in the chat window on login or zoning as if they had just received new items.
- Fixed an issue where some skills that a class had were not being displayed in the skills list. Known issue: a skill that was just learned sometimes still doesn't display in the list until you zone or relog. Should be fixed in a future patch.
- The Molten Key is now correctly tagged as a quest item.
World
- The final encounter for the Ashbreathers Enclave has been adjusted to resolve some bugs and prevent potential exploits.
NPCs
- Kvetra, the Burning Banshee can now be triggered once per game day. If a player attempts to trigger her and she has been killed recently, the trigger attempt will fail, but the trigger item will now remain in the player's inventory.
- Blinding Powder (Hanggore Scout) duration reduced and cooldown increased.
- White Wyvern health and mitigation reduced to single group scaling. The previous change was due to a template adjustment impacting all NPCs in that category, rather than an intentional change.
- Numerous NPC ability fixes and damage adjustments.
Items
Added a new heavy plate drop somewhere in the Ashbreather temple
- Activatable equipped items now work in combat too.
[*]Changed the Writhing Stud from a guaranteed proc on dodge to a chance on any physical damage taken, to account for the increased avoidance characters receive vs targets lower level than them.
- Cleaned up some NPC ability functionality, damage, and cooldowns.
- The vendor purchase and sale prices for Alchemical Flux has been increased.
Adjusted the stats on;
- Gown of the Hearth (was missing 1 stat, added it to INT), added small spellpower bonus as a placeholder.
- Charred Guardian's Cuirass (shuffled stats to add +4 WIS to shift the item towards Cleric usage, to align with class armor usability goals based on level). Added 2 Spell Power as a placeholder stat to be replaced by a specific damage type bonus later.
- Garnet-Studded Emberlinks (Reduced charisma, added it elsewhere and 1 additional missing point)
- Crystalline Plate Helm (Reduced CHA by 1, increased WIS by 1), added small spellpower bonus as a placeholder.
- Increased item level of the Investigator rings and added some extra stat(s). The spell power bonuses on the caster and priest version are placeholder until we get specific healing and damage type bonuses available.
- Headband of Woven Crystal has had its INT bonus moved to CON, and the spell crit removed since no Monk abilities use them now.
- Corrected the AC value on Frosthowl Raider Greaves (slight increase)
- Spear of Endless Frost now has +2 STR, +27 crit rating, +27 hit rating.
- Frost Rimmed Shield AC value removed, block value reduced to correct amount
- Increased the DEX and STA on the Crystalline Coat to account for the freebie CHA stat points since its a pretty coat
- Shifted CHA to CON on Crystalline Legplates
- Added SHM to list of classes for Scepter of Smoldering Symbols
- Increased CON and WIS by 1 on the Emberweave Ceremonial Shawl
Quests
- The quest item that can be acquired from the final encounter in the Ashbreathers Enclave will now be granted to all players who meet the quest pre-requisites and are in the room when the encounter is defeated.
- A visual effect will now display on the ember braziers in the Ashbreathers Enclave while the cooldown for their associated NPC is in effect.
Crafting
Armorsmithing
- The schematic for Asherium Chain Links, which is required by some work orders, is now available for purchase on the armorsmith trainer.
Classes
- Addressed numerous stacking issues for buffs/debuffs, still more issues to resolve, but feel free to submit any that are still stacking or not stacking properly.
- Long duration buffs changed from 45 min to 60 min durations
Cleric
- Greater Resurrection should now be on the correct bar and properly resurrect allies.
- Channelling Ward now removes properly after casting from the undead line
- Added new ranks to the Luminous Surge/Burst line starting at level 32
- Normalized most buff durations to 60 minutes
Dire Lord
- Thresh stacks from different players
- Corrupt Blood V now adds a provoking phantom stack and listed in the codex as level 41
Druid
- Hirode's Flame V added to vendors (level 50)
- Hirode's Flame checks for distance at the start of cast, rather than the end to prevent failures due to minor range changes. Larger distance gaps will still cause the spell to fail (10+ meters).
- Verdanfire direct damage line damage increased slightly, mana cost increased. Fixed an issue where cooldown wasn't being shared among ranks.
- Verdanfire Pilum added to vendors (level 48)
Enchanter
- Normalized most buff durations to 60 minutes
Monk
- Martial Prowess added to vendors
- Flurry changed back to DEX scaling
- Double Dragon emerges chi cast cost removed, 5 second cooldown added
- Precision Hand Strike resist stacking fixed
- Updated Side Kick retaliation durations on scrolls
Necromancer
- Normalized most buff durations to 60 minutes
Paladin
- Wrathful Aegis stacks from multiple Paladins
- Fixed a bug that prevented technique use with certain weapons equipped (please report any outliers).
- Incite increased threat window for all players during the buff window removed
Ranger
- Beckon Grizzly and Beckon Panther now require line of sight to the target.
- Kaylen's Command and Withdraw now require the target to be within 25 meters.
Rogue
- Increased level scaling damage modifier on toxins
Shaman
- Grip of the Crags and Gale Strider should now be correctly listed as level 22 abilities in the codex.
- Normalized most buff durations to 60 minutes
Summoner
- Mana Pins properly applies debuff
Warrior
- Strike of Breaking stacking rules cleaned up
- Strike of Breaking IV debuff fixed. Rank 4 debuff applies 35% armor reduction (down from 40%).
- Banner of Warding decreases spell damage by 10/15/20 per rank and increases melee damage by 10/15/20 down from 10/20/30.
- Taunt increased threat window for all players during the buff window removed
Wizard
- Arcane Brand properly applies debuff
- Hot, Chilled, Electrified last for 60 seconds and no longer remove each other.
Changed files in this update