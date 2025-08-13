General

Added an item name filter to the vendor window.



Grocer vendors (including several innkeepers) now also sell mineral water and trail rations.



Bug Fixes

Taught some of the snakes that were “standing” to stay on the ground where they belong.



Cryptlings should no longer be laying down on the job.



Mountain stalkers have been taught to stand on all four feet – at least as much as you can teach a cat to do anything



Possible fix for another double death case.



Fixed an issue where a player's inventory could be listed out in the chat window on login or zoning as if they had just received new items.



Fixed an issue where some skills that a class had were not being displayed in the skills list. Known issue: a skill that was just learned sometimes still doesn't display in the list until you zone or relog. Should be fixed in a future patch.



The Molten Key is now correctly tagged as a quest item.



World

The final encounter for the Ashbreathers Enclave has been adjusted to resolve some bugs and prevent potential exploits.



NPCs

Kvetra, the Burning Banshee can now be triggered once per game day. If a player attempts to trigger her and she has been killed recently, the trigger attempt will fail, but the trigger item will now remain in the player's inventory.



Blinding Powder (Hanggore Scout) duration reduced and cooldown increased.



White Wyvern health and mitigation reduced to single group scaling. The previous change was due to a template adjustment impacting all NPCs in that category, rather than an intentional change.



Numerous NPC ability fixes and damage adjustments.



Items

Activatable equipped items now work in combat too.



Added a new heavy plate drop somewhere in the Ashbreather temple



Cleaned up some NPC ability functionality, damage, and cooldowns.



The vendor purchase and sale prices for Alchemical Flux has been increased.



Gown of the Hearth (was missing 1 stat, added it to INT), added small spellpower bonus as a placeholder.



Charred Guardian's Cuirass (shuffled stats to add +4 WIS to shift the item towards Cleric usage, to align with class armor usability goals based on level). Added 2 Spell Power as a placeholder stat to be replaced by a specific damage type bonus later.



Garnet-Studded Emberlinks (Reduced charisma, added it elsewhere and 1 additional missing point)



Crystalline Plate Helm (Reduced CHA by 1, increased WIS by 1), added small spellpower bonus as a placeholder.



Increased item level of the Investigator rings and added some extra stat(s). The spell power bonuses on the caster and priest version are placeholder until we get specific healing and damage type bonuses available.



Headband of Woven Crystal has had its INT bonus moved to CON, and the spell crit removed since no Monk abilities use them now.



Corrected the AC value on Frosthowl Raider Greaves (slight increase)



Spear of Endless Frost now has +2 STR, +27 crit rating, +27 hit rating.



Frost Rimmed Shield AC value removed, block value reduced to correct amount



Increased the DEX and STA on the Crystalline Coat to account for the freebie CHA stat points since its a pretty coat



Shifted CHA to CON on Crystalline Legplates



Added SHM to list of classes for Scepter of Smoldering Symbols



Increased CON and WIS by 1 on the Emberweave Ceremonial Shawl



Quests

The quest item that can be acquired from the final encounter in the Ashbreathers Enclave will now be granted to all players who meet the quest pre-requisites and are in the room when the encounter is defeated.



A visual effect will now display on the ember braziers in the Ashbreathers Enclave while the cooldown for their associated NPC is in effect.



Crafting

Armorsmithing

The schematic for Asherium Chain Links, which is required by some work orders, is now available for purchase on the armorsmith trainer.



Classes

Addressed numerous stacking issues for buffs/debuffs, still more issues to resolve, but feel free to submit any that are still stacking or not stacking properly.



Long duration buffs changed from 45 min to 60 min durations



Cleric

Greater Resurrection should now be on the correct bar and properly resurrect allies.



Channelling Ward now removes properly after casting from the undead line



Added new ranks to the Luminous Surge/Burst line starting at level 32



Normalized most buff durations to 60 minutes



Dire Lord

Thresh stacks from different players



Corrupt Blood V now adds a provoking phantom stack and listed in the codex as level 41



Druid

Hirode's Flame V added to vendors (level 50)



Hirode's Flame checks for distance at the start of cast, rather than the end to prevent failures due to minor range changes. Larger distance gaps will still cause the spell to fail (10+ meters).



Verdanfire direct damage line damage increased slightly, mana cost increased. Fixed an issue where cooldown wasn't being shared among ranks.



Verdanfire Pilum added to vendors (level 48)



Enchanter

Normalized most buff durations to 60 minutes



Monk

Martial Prowess added to vendors



Flurry changed back to DEX scaling



Double Dragon emerges chi cast cost removed, 5 second cooldown added



Precision Hand Strike resist stacking fixed



Updated Side Kick retaliation durations on scrolls



Necromancer

Normalized most buff durations to 60 minutes



Paladin

Wrathful Aegis stacks from multiple Paladins



Fixed a bug that prevented technique use with certain weapons equipped (please report any outliers).



Incite increased threat window for all players during the buff window removed



Ranger

Beckon Grizzly and Beckon Panther now require line of sight to the target.



Kaylen's Command and Withdraw now require the target to be within 25 meters.



Rogue

Increased level scaling damage modifier on toxins



Shaman

Grip of the Crags and Gale Strider should now be correctly listed as level 22 abilities in the codex.



Normalized most buff durations to 60 minutes



Summoner

Mana Pins properly applies debuff



Warrior

Strike of Breaking stacking rules cleaned up



Strike of Breaking IV debuff fixed. Rank 4 debuff applies 35% armor reduction (down from 40%).



Banner of Warding decreases spell damage by 10/15/20 per rank and increases melee damage by 10/15/20 down from 10/20/30.



Taunt increased threat window for all players during the buff window removed



Wizard

Arcane Brand properly applies debuff



Hot, Chilled, Electrified last for 60 seconds and no longer remove each other.

[*]Changed the Writhing Stud from a guaranteed proc on dodge to a chance on any physical damage taken, to account for the increased avoidance characters receive vs targets lower level than them.Adjusted the stats on;