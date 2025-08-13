 Skip to content
13 August 2025 Build 19580838 Edited 13 August 2025 – 09:46:14 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
- You can now skip the flashback cutscenes.
- You can now change how often foreign camps appear instead of your own camp (Main Menu -> Settings -> Online -> Configure).

- Fixed several smaller bugs.

If you should have any trouble with this update, you can rollback to a previous version by entering the beta branch with the password previousbuild.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 1982121
