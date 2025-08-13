1.Adjusted the basic hit sound effect.
2.Normal attacks can now be performed while moving.
3.Added contact splash effect.
4.Added audio compressor.
5.Changed the configuration file path.
6.Changed the save file path.
Gameplay Improvements
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows Depot 3102271
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update