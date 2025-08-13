 Skip to content
13 August 2025 Build 19580826 Edited 13 August 2025 – 10:09:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • 1.Adjusted the basic hit sound effect.

  • 2.Normal attacks can now be performed while moving.

  • 3.Added contact splash effect.

  • 4.Added audio compressor.

  • 5.Changed the configuration file path.

  • 6.Changed the save file path.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3102271
  • Loading history…
