- DMD now tracks persistent mode progress all the time



- Special Modes now correctly receive keyboard input



- Ball bounce from power target fixed. Ball speed also reduced when coming out of the loop.



- Multiball lock should not drop balls to play accidentally anymore.



- Fly activation transition bug fixed.



- Audio Master Volume: Setting music or master volume to zero does not prevent game mode activation anymore.



- Texture Quality settings now load correctly when starting map



- VPIN Anaglyph 3D: Added more options to Anaglyph 3D



- VPIN Quick Start is now fixed. Press left or right flipper, or start button right after start loading screen ends to quick start VPIN mode.



- VPIN SSF settings now save and load all channels correctly. Output channel names may still differ from your cabinet’s configuration.



- VPIN Input bug where flipper input keybinds stopped working after the first played game has been fixed.