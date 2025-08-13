 Skip to content
13 August 2025 Build 19580734
Update notes via Steam Community
- DMD now tracks persistent mode progress all the time

- Special Modes now correctly receive keyboard input

- Ball bounce from power target fixed. Ball speed also reduced when coming out of the loop.

- Multiball lock should not drop balls to play accidentally anymore.

- Fly activation transition bug fixed.

- Audio Master Volume: Setting music or master volume to zero does not prevent game mode activation anymore.

- Texture Quality settings now load correctly when starting map

- VPIN Anaglyph 3D: Added more options to Anaglyph 3D

- VPIN Quick Start is now fixed. Press left or right flipper, or start button right after start loading screen ends to quick start VPIN mode.

- VPIN SSF settings now save and load all channels correctly. Output channel names may still differ from your cabinet’s configuration.

- VPIN Input bug where flipper input keybinds stopped working after the first played game has been fixed.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 3699651
  • Loading history…
