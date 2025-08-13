- DMD now tracks persistent mode progress all the time
- Special Modes now correctly receive keyboard input
- Ball bounce from power target fixed. Ball speed also reduced when coming out of the loop.
- Multiball lock should not drop balls to play accidentally anymore.
- Fly activation transition bug fixed.
- Audio Master Volume: Setting music or master volume to zero does not prevent game mode activation anymore.
- Texture Quality settings now load correctly when starting map
- VPIN Anaglyph 3D: Added more options to Anaglyph 3D
- VPIN Quick Start is now fixed. Press left or right flipper, or start button right after start loading screen ends to quick start VPIN mode.
- VPIN SSF settings now save and load all channels correctly. Output channel names may still differ from your cabinet’s configuration.
- VPIN Input bug where flipper input keybinds stopped working after the first played game has been fixed.
Early Access Hotfix 13/08/2025
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows 64-bit Depot 3699651
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update