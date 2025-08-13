I just updated Vikings: Sex and Blood with a bug fix for the Voice Acting.
In previous versions, we made a mistake in the latest update, and it wasn't enabled.
I would like to ask for your help in deciding whether we should continue adding AI Voice Acting to Vikings: Sex and Blood.
As you can see, in the last update, we added voice for Yrsa, and now all her events are voiced.
Is that something you enjoyed? Should we continue to add voices for the other characters too? I could really use some help deciding on this, as the amount of work to add the voices is quite large, and I don't want to waste time on something that you might not enjoy or would not make a big difference for the game.
So, please vote: https://www.patreon.com/posts/136140447?pr=true&cr=true
Bug Fix for Voice Acting
