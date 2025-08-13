Hello, everyone,

We’ve just released our latest version of iTop Screen Recorder! Our brand new game recording mode will help you record your awesome gameplay more easily and smoothly! Get iTop Screen Recorder 4.1 NOW!

Checkout improvements:

+ Better support for multi-monitor PCs, with the ability to record all monitors simultaneously.

+ Better support for multi-channel environments, resolving the recording issues in some 4-channel or more channel environments.

+ Optimized Enhanced Mode to resolve the issue of wrongly recorded black screens in certain cases.

+ Fixed known bugs.