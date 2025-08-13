 Skip to content
13 August 2025
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello, everyone,

We’ve just released our latest version of iTop Screen Recorder! Our brand new game recording mode will help you record your awesome gameplay more easily and smoothly! Get iTop Screen Recorder 4.1 NOW!

Checkout improvements:

+ Better support for multi-monitor PCs, with the ability to record all monitors simultaneously.

+ Better support for multi-channel environments, resolving the recording issues in some 4-channel or more channel environments.

+ Optimized Enhanced Mode to resolve the issue of wrongly recorded black screens in certain cases.

+ Fixed known bugs.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit iTop Screen Recorder 2.0 for Steam content Depot 1611362
  • Loading history…
