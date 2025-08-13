 Skip to content
13 August 2025 Build 19580416 Edited 13 August 2025 – 09:06:28 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
5 new arenas and a reworked training arena!
- New reserve mana mechanic
- New +1 card per mana mechanic
- Now after a character is destroyed, its mana moves to the reserve mana pool
- Improved mechanics for some cards
- Damage explosion now deals damage more effectively relative to the center
- Daily roulette
- Bug fixes
- And much more

