Hey Hoteliers,
Firstly we wanted to say thank you all for the great reception on Las Vegas as the next map - We'll have a release date for you as soon as we can!
While the team are busy working away on Las Vegas at the moment, it won't stop us giving you a small update this week with a few new things to play with!
Check out everything included in our latest update below:
New Features
Archway Openings: In place of doors, you can now use archways! Just be aware that air flows throw these and it might affect your temperature balances in your hotels!
Bar Stool Colours: We heard you on this one, bar stools were boring in just one colour, so now you have a few more to try out!
World Map Enhancements:
Displays maximum number of floors.
Shows lot size.
Includes corporate tax rate info.
Piano Performance: Guests now play a wider variety of melodies (so that tune will grate on your ears.. less)
Gramophone Activation: Upper crust guests can now interact with the gramophone.
Bug Fixes & Improvements
UI Input Fix: Resolved issue where UI consumed input, preventing space bar from toggling pause/play.
Follow Character Mode: Automatically exits when manually changing floors.
Other various minor tweaks and fixes for improved stability and polish.
— The Hotel Architect Team
Changed files in this update