Hey Hoteliers,



Firstly we wanted to say thank you all for the great reception on Las Vegas as the next map - We'll have a release date for you as soon as we can!

While the team are busy working away on Las Vegas at the moment, it won't stop us giving you a small update this week with a few new things to play with!



Check out everything included in our latest update below:

New Features

Archway Openings: In place of doors, you can now use archways! Just be aware that air flows throw these and it might affect your temperature balances in your hotels!

Bar Stool Colours : We heard you on this one, bar stools were boring in just one colour, so now you have a few more to try out!

World Map Enhancements : Displays maximum number of floors. Shows lot size. Includes corporate tax rate info.

Piano Performance : Guests now play a wider variety of melodies (so that tune will grate on your ears.. less)

Gramophone Activation: Upper crust guests can now interact with the gramophone.



Bug Fixes & Improvements

UI Input Fix : Resolved issue where UI consumed input, preventing space bar from toggling pause/play.

Follow Character Mode : Automatically exits when manually changing floors.

Other various minor tweaks and fixes for improved stability and polish.

— The Hotel Architect Team