
15 August 2025 Build 19580409 Edited 15 August 2025 – 12:09:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hey Hoteliers,

Firstly we wanted to say thank you all for the great reception on Las Vegas as the next map - We'll have a release date for you as soon as we can!

While the team are busy working away on Las Vegas at the moment, it won't stop us giving you a small update this week with a few new things to play with!

Check out everything included in our latest update below:

New Features

  • Archway Openings: In place of doors, you can now use archways! Just be aware that air flows throw these and it might affect your temperature balances in your hotels!

  • Bar Stool Colours: We heard you on this one, bar stools were boring in just one colour, so now you have a few more to try out!

  • World Map Enhancements:

    • Displays maximum number of floors.

    • Shows lot size.

    • Includes corporate tax rate info.

  • Piano Performance: Guests now play a wider variety of melodies (so that tune will grate on your ears.. less)

  • Gramophone Activation: Upper crust guests can now interact with the gramophone.

Bug Fixes & Improvements

  • UI Input Fix: Resolved issue where UI consumed input, preventing space bar from toggling pause/play.

  • Follow Character Mode: Automatically exits when manually changing floors.

  • Other various minor tweaks and fixes for improved stability and polish.

— The Hotel Architect Team

