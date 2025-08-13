Hey Sleepers,

Our latest 1.1.20.0 update is now online! This update addresses several issues and adds many Quality of Life changes, including the highly anticipated Deposit/Extract All Blood/Water buttons. Let the liquids flow!

We have run the patch on the Public Test server in the last couple of weeks, applying updates daily and making changes based on your feedback.

We will continue to make changes and address more issues. Please report any bugs you face using the in-game Report Bug feature. You can also use Request Help to receive assistance from our Support team.

For the list of known issues, please visit our Discord server of Steam discussion boards.

Highlights

It is now possible to place pillars between walls.

A new Sandbike variant and a new set of Desert Mechanic Decorations is available for purchase at the vehicle vendor.

NPCs can no longer damage player-owned buildings or placeables in PvE areas. This fix addresses an exploit used to get NPCs to destroy other players' building pieces or subfief console.

Colliding with the sandworm's body while it is above the ground on open sand will now result in death.

You can now search for items by name in the exchange, and the categories have been re-organized to make browsing for items more convenient and intuitive.

Added Deposit All Blood and Deposit/Extract All Water buttons to blood purifiers and water cisterns.

The Solido Replicator will now encode placeables and decoration, allowing you to copy your fully functional and stylish bases with everything included.

Fixed an issue where you could build horizontal pentashields without attaching them to walls.

Fixed an issue that caused partially harvested Spice fields now show correct visuals after a client reconnect.

Read the complete patch notes list here.