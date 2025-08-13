 Skip to content
13 August 2025 Build 19580390 Edited 13 August 2025 – 09:09:22 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Massive Crab has smarter and less random turns and a second phase.

Phase 1:
- Will only spawn single minions at a time
- Will not do multiple strength up turns in a row
- Will spawn armor minions if in need of armor

Phase 2:
- Does a switch turn which is +3 strength (to self and any minions)
- All attacks are strong this phase
- Now spawns 2x minions at a time

TUTORIAL skips straight to phase 2 to ensure a faster death during the tutorial 😈

