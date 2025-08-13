Massive Crab has smarter and less random turns and a second phase.



Phase 1:

- Will only spawn single minions at a time

- Will not do multiple strength up turns in a row

- Will spawn armor minions if in need of armor



Phase 2:

- Does a switch turn which is +3 strength (to self and any minions)

- All attacks are strong this phase

- Now spawns 2x minions at a time



TUTORIAL skips straight to phase 2 to ensure a faster death during the tutorial 😈