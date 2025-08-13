 Skip to content
13 August 2025 Build 19580267
Update notes via Steam Community
v Beta 0.6
[DungeonPedia] DungeonPedia offers now beautiful designed History articles. Also allows video content.
[Combat] Fixed Hit enemy animation when doing a power attack.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 3566911
  • Loading history…
Linux 64-bit Depot 3566912
  • Loading history…
