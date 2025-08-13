Hello,

This is the IfSunSets development team.

The game has been Updated.

Thank you.

When chopping down a tree, items will now be automatically added to your inventory with each hit (similar to mining ores), and once all items have been collected, the tree will fall.

Tooltips now show an icon indicating books or blueprints you have already read.

A lantern ON/OFF function has been added. (You can toggle it by pressing the button in the inventory slot. A hotkey option will be added in the future.)

The visual effect shown when a monster becomes incapacitated has been changed.

A boost system has been added to the glider.

The quest display on the HUD has been updated.

Phantom Limb: Wire now consumes Limb only when it hits the target.

Aerial Phantom Limb: Wire skills can now be used in midair.

Aerial Phantom Limb: Wire can now be used in midair.

Phantom Limb Transformation can now be performed while moving.

Status Effect: A visual effect to indicate the Bleed status has been added.

Status Effect: Poison status has been added, along with a visual effect to indicate the poison status.

Phantom Limb: Fixed unnatural movement when using a shield while moving.

The Golden Wing Tribe Chief ’s motion has been completely overhauled.

The battle area for the Golden Wing Tribe Chief has been redesigned into a larger space for more comfortable combat.

Fixed an issue where the character selection UI overlapped in 16:10 resolution.

Fixed an issue where pressing ESC while the guide was displayed did not work.

Fixed an issue where the Fracture debuff could be ignored by opening and closing any popup while it was active.

Fixed an issue where the Farmer skill did not apply to newly placed fields.

Fixed an issue where feed could not be properly placed into the chicken coop and feed trough.

Fixed an issue where the pouch generated when butchering animals would occasionally bounce away.

Fixed an issue where the weapon skill cooldown UI did not update when no weapon was equipped.

Fixed an issue where the Dull Iron Sword used one-handed sword animations instead of two-handed sword animations.

Fixed an issue where night monsters could not properly climb slopes.

Fixed an issue where a specific rock peak in Snakehead Mountain had no collision.

Fixed an issue where the gravestone spawned in an abnormal location when dying during a boss battle.

Fixed an issue with abnormal collision on the Bombale.

Fixed an issue where certain objects inside the Shark Tooth Pirate Base had unnatural collisions and textures.

Fixed an issue where the growth speed of some pine trees was inconsistent.

Fixed an issue where feed inside the feed trough appeared transparent.

Fixed an issue where being attacked by Sand Flea: Sticky while Fairy’s Protection was active would cause the Fracture status to last indefinitely.

Fixed an issue where the difficulty preset in World Settings was displayed in Korean in other languages.

Fixed an issue where some trees could not be hit with the weapon skill of the Nameless Captain’s Sword.

Fixed an issue where certain document items did not exist in the game.

Fixed an issue where attacking seated monsters with certain fairy skills caused them to move while remaining seated.

Fixed an issue where the equipment comparison tooltip prevented viewing decoration details.

Fixed an issue where the bed popup UI did not respond to the first click.

Fixed an issue where the ESC key could not be used while the bed UI was displayed.

Changed so that Sprint cannot be used while guarding with Phantom Limb.

Fixed an issue where Perfect Guard would restore health equal to the damage received.

Fixed an issue where the chest loot quantity option did not apply correctly.