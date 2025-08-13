 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta PEAK Battlefield™ 1 Marvel Rivals Counter-Strike 2 THE FINALS
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
Major 13 August 2025 Build 19580072 Edited 13 August 2025 – 09:09:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Our BIGGEST update has just dropped! 🥳 Whether you’re here to relax by the beach, reel in a rare fish, or start a playful water balloon fight, Cozy Cove is ready for you to explore!

🏝️ New Area - Cozy Cove!

The playground just got its first expansion! A peaceful seaside area with sand, sea, a lighthouse, and a pier. Go fishing, take on small quests, or just chill with friends in public lobbies or private rooms.

🐾 Third-Person Pet Mode

You can play as your pet for the first time ever! Explore the playground or Cozy Cove, chat with friends, or throw water balloons at them (gently).

🎣 Fishing

Cast your line solo or with friends. You can trade, eat, or show off your catches!

💬 Text Chat in Cozy Cove

Now you can chat directly in Cozy Cove! Remember to be nice! ❣️

✨ New NPC – Nessie

Say hi to Nessie, our fabulous new merchant with exclusive items. Trade fish with her for unique rewards.

🌱 New NPC – The Saplings

They’re mysterious, adorable, and hinting at something in the works. 👁️👁️

💃🏼 Emote Wheel

With pets now playable, players can express themselves using a brand-new emote system. More emotes are on the way!

🎮 Mini-Games & Quests

Explore Cozy Cove and do quests for more fun and rewards!

🏆New Steam Achievements

For those who love ticking boxes, we’ve added a bunch of new Steam achievements for you to hunt down.

🌵New MiniPets – Biji & Kotak

As part of our collaboration with Malaysian animation studio Hide and Seeds, their original characters, Biji and Kotak, are now available for adoption in this DLC!

🎦Fishing & Friends Update Trailer

Too lazy to read everything? Watch our trailer instead!

Something reeeeel good 🎁

Here’s a freebie to kick off your time in Cozy Cove! Redeem this code in-game:

REELWEYRD


We can’t wait for you to explore Cozy Cove! Bring your friends, grab your fishing rods, and have fun exploring!

Read our patch notes here!

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 2366061
  • Loading history…
macOS 64-bit Depot 2366062
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link