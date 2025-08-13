Our BIGGEST update has just dropped! 🥳 Whether you’re here to relax by the beach, reel in a rare fish, or start a playful water balloon fight, Cozy Cove is ready for you to explore!

🏝️ New Area - Cozy Cove!

The playground just got its first expansion! A peaceful seaside area with sand, sea, a lighthouse, and a pier. Go fishing, take on small quests, or just chill with friends in public lobbies or private rooms.





🐾 Third-Person Pet Mode

You can play as your pet for the first time ever! Explore the playground or Cozy Cove, chat with friends, or throw water balloons at them (gently).





🎣 Fishing

Cast your line solo or with friends. You can trade, eat, or show off your catches!





💬 Text Chat in Cozy Cove

Now you can chat directly in Cozy Cove! Remember to be nice! ❣️





✨ New NPC – Nessie

Say hi to Nessie, our fabulous new merchant with exclusive items. Trade fish with her for unique rewards.





🌱 New NPC – The Saplings

They’re mysterious, adorable, and hinting at something in the works. 👁️👁️





💃🏼 Emote Wheel

With pets now playable, players can express themselves using a brand-new emote system. More emotes are on the way!





🎮 Mini-Games & Quests

Explore Cozy Cove and do quests for more fun and rewards!





🏆New Steam Achievements

For those who love ticking boxes, we’ve added a bunch of new Steam achievements for you to hunt down.





🌵New MiniPets – Biji & Kotak

As part of our collaboration with Malaysian animation studio Hide and Seeds, their original characters, Biji and Kotak, are now available for adoption in this DLC!

🎦Fishing & Friends Update Trailer

Too lazy to read everything? Watch our trailer instead!

Something reeeeel good 🎁

Here’s a freebie to kick off your time in Cozy Cove! Redeem this code in-game:

REELWEYRD



We can’t wait for you to explore Cozy Cove! Bring your friends, grab your fishing rods, and have fun exploring!

Read our patch notes here!