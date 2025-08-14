Global Farmer finally released, lets dive right into the most recent changes and all the changes since early access.
Most Recent Changes:
Added five new crops
Millet (Sorghum) - Well suited for hotter more arid climates.
Rice - High agricultural relevancy, challenge of requiring high soil moisture.
Manioc - New relevant crop for more sub tropical climates.
Sunflower - Added for more diverse farming options.
Sugarcane - Sugar production defining crop, grows in different climates compared to sugar beet, has highest growth duration of all crops in the game.
New contractors and balance improvements
Up to 12 contracts can be chosen now each tier.
Ranging from high yield contracts to low yield contracts and more crops to choose from each tier.
Reduced required yield capacities in later tiers.
Vehicle and implement variants
Bigger combine, small weed sprayer and large seedbed preparator to add a few more options to tackle farming.
Roofed parking lot
Dynamic market
A new screen at the marketplace shows you with graphs how the sell prices of crops change.
The prices change at the end of each year and can make it lucrative to invest in storage and wait for better prices or even offer an alternative to contracts in some cases.
Overviews - Equipment, crops and field actions
A new overview screen that gives detailed infos for all crop values and requirements, for equipment, their requirements and what you own and and overview of the field actions, what equipment they need and what you have.
Map buildings and crops - Balance and additions
Higher ranges for map building effects.
Fixed a few balancing issues with some crops, made some crops bit more profitable then in reality to give them gameplay relevance.
Can now disable automatic selling for map buildings
Storage building can now also be build on the map, decorative roads as well
Many fixes (Sound volume, bugs, resolution ui stuff, etc.)
Biggest additions since Early Access Launch:
Reservation system visualization
Above the planned crops, you can now see when there are planned field actions (colored brackets). Hover over them to get more info. This helps to plan new crops more easily as you can clearly see when your equipment is available.
Automatic field actions - field sensors
The green lights show you if a field sensor is installed for that field. It will automatically trigger certain actions like irrigation when soil moisture drops below a certain value.
Vehicles now drive around on the roads, making maps a bit more alive.
Map editor improvements
Implemented existing field and water to editable field conversion (fields with complex shape fail to be converted and the player gets notified)
Implemented field type option (field, forest, water)
Implemented field splitting
Implemented existing water delete
Field info views
Crop fit view - Select a crop and hover over the map to see which fields are best suited for that crop.
Field nutrition view - Quickly check nutrient values of visible fields.
Map buildings effects view - Quickly check what fields are affected by what map building effects.
Add globe country names
Can now choose between measurement unit types
Added new sound effects and music
Added map size options (Large and huge may lead to performance issues - Reminder, norther hemisphere maps are generally smaller due to smaller tile size and will profit the most from being played as large or huge maps. Maps at the equator are already big as medium maps)
The field overview screen now shows the field type, focuses on the field if the field name is clicked and allows to create a planting at a date by selecting the date in the timeline.
Field treatment actions now also have the equipment selection UI and improved automatic equipment and start date selection.
Address search (Can search streets, map starts and centers from exact position, switch between postal/ city search and online street search)
Weather curves added to timeline (Sunshine, temperature, rainfall) - Weather will slightly be randomized each year, changing the curves for temperatures etc.
Field tools, ingame field creation added. Can draw fields, see hectare size and buy cost and end of field completion.
