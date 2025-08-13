Hey everyone, it seems like we introduced an issue in yesterday's hotfix: runs were impossible to finish after defeating the final boss. This should be fixed now, and any run stuck on this limbo should be able to progress. We sincerely apologize for this, and a big thanks to all the users who took the time to report the error.

Full Changelog:

- Fixed end screen pop-up not appearing after defeating final boss on Area 3 (white screen softlock).

Very sorry for the issue and thank you for playing! 🐸