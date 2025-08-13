 Skip to content
13 August 2025 Build 19579665 Edited 13 August 2025 – 08:09:16 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Choo Choo Engineers!

Thanks to Yaridovich we now have Brazilian Portuguese as a language!

Thank you!

GTGD

