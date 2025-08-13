◆ Fixes

Fixed a bug where if the player decided not to join the fist fighting event in the city, it would reappear after the end of Kohaku's event as if the player had already finished the event.



Fixed a bug where Iai War Dance would trigger enemy counter stances.



◆ Adjustments

Nerfed all equipment obtained in Route B Chapter 3.



Slightly reduced the speed penalty for heavy equipment.



Buffed the attack of the large ice sprite.



When in a counter stance, enemies will now only counter attacks once per turn.

- Elmaise's hints have been adjusted to reflect this change.



- Elmaise's hints have been adjusted to reflect this change. Enemies will no longer enter a counter stance immediately after the last counter stance has expired.



The Teacher will now use a new move while in the Snow White Stance.



Hello everyone,Thank you playing The Use of Life!We have updated the game to Ver.0.6.03, Here are the bug fixes and changes.We hope you continue to enjoy The Use of Life!