2025-08-13 00:00 ~ 2025-08-13 04:30 AM PDT

PvP League Reset

Character Balance Update

Exascale Armor Improvement

Master Class Illustration Portrait

Titan’s Grotto/Plegas’s Labyrinth/Steel Wall Difficulty Improvement

Senpai, Carry Me in Raid! Event \[View]

(2025-08-13 00:00 ~ 2025-09-23 23:59)

Senpai Dungeon Support Operation Event \[View]

(2025-08-13 00:00 ~ 2025-09-23 23:59)

Chance for Class Change! Event \[View]

(2025-08-13 00:00 ~ 2025-08-26 23:59)

+11 Submergence of Abyss Weapon Provision Event \[View]

(2025-07-30 00:00 ~ 2025-09-23 23:59)

5 Dungeons to Master Class Quick Start Event \[View]

(2025-07-30 00:00 ~ 2025-09-23 23:59)

Combat Power Boost Event \[View]

(2025-07-30 00:00 ~ 2025-09-23 23:59)

Magic Wardrobe Ticket Attendance Event \[View]

(2025-07-02 00:00 ~ 2025-09-23 23:59)

Rise, Devildom Hot Springs! Event \[View]

(2025-07-16 00:00 ~ 2025-08-26 23:59)

Summer Update Prelude Event \[View]

(2025-07-16 00:00 ~ 2025-09-23 23:59)

2025 Summer Special EP Shop Event \[View]

(2025-07-30 00:00 ~ 2025-08-12 23:59)

Exascale Character Change Ticket \[View]

(2025-08-13 00:00 ~ Permanent)

Lithia Spring Minuet Outfit Costume Suit \[View]

(2025-06-18 00:00 ~ 2025-08-12 23:59)

Crimson Duke Costume Suit \[View]

(2025-07-16 00:00 ~ 2025-08-12 23:59)

Crimson Duke Accessory \[View]

(2025-07-16 00:00 ~ 2025-08-12 23:59)

★ Exascale Armor Improvement



Exascale Gloves Circuit stats will be changed.



When identifying Unidentified Circuits, the stats before the update will no longer appear.

The Restore set effect of the Exascale Armor will be improved.



Restore Set Effect (Before) Restore Set Effect (After) Adaptation +2% (Max 55%)

Buff - Nearby Party's Physical Attack Power +10%

(Cannot Be Stacked)

Buff - Nearby Party's Magical Attack Power +10%

(Cannot Be Stacked)

Obtain 'Repair' Effect for 60 sec. after starting dungeon

Change to 'Bridge' Effect once 'Repair' Effect ends Change to 'Complete' Effect for 10 sec. if \[Item Special Function] is pressed while holding the 'Bridge' Effect

Change to 'Repair' Effect for 60 sec. once 'Complete' Effect ends

Repair: Decrease Damage Received by 12% Bridge: Upon obtaining effect, apply a shield that absorbs 30% of max HP for allies nearby. (Shield Duration: 10 sec.)

Complete: Increase nearby allies’ Action Speed by 15%, reduce cooldown for skills in Transcendence Skill Slot to 0.5 sec. for 5 uses. (Complete Buff cannot be reapplied for 60 sec.) Adaptation +2% (Max 55%)

Buff - Nearby Party's Physical Attack Power +10%

(Cannot Be Stacked)

Buff - Nearby Party's Magical Attack Power +10%

(Cannot Be Stacked)

Buff - Nearby Party’s All Skill Damage +\[sum of Active, Tenacity, Strength, Bravery Skill Damage Increase on Gloves Circuit x 0.8] (Cannot Be Stacked)

Obtain 'Repair' Effect for 60 sec. after starting dungeon Change to 'Bridge' Effect once 'Repair' Effect ends Change to 'Complete' Effect for 10 sec. if \[Item Special Function] is pressed while holding the 'Bridge' Effect Change to 'Repair' Effect for 60 sec. once 'Complete' Effect ends

Repair: Decrease Damage Received by 12% Bridge: Upon obtaining effect, apply a shield that absorbs 30% of max HP for allies nearby. (Shield Duration: 10 sec.) Complete: Increase nearby allies’ Action Speed by 15%, reduce cooldown for skills in Transcendence Skill Slot to 0.5 sec. for 5 uses. (Complete Buff cannot be reapplied for 60 sec.)

An item that allows players to change the character for the Exascale Armor will be added.



It can be accessed through Magmelia NPC Vasili or Camp: Steel Wall NPC Haivan.

★ Maestro Halo Accessory Stat Improvements



The stats for the Maestro Halo accessory will be improved.



Before After Adaptation +2% (Max 55%) (Dungeon)

Upon using Command/Active attack, activate Rhythm effect

(Rhythm: Action Speed increased by 3%)

Upon awakening, activate Melody effect

(Melody: Increase Critical Damage by 2%)

Upon using Special Active Skill, activate Harmony effect

(Harmony: All Skill Damage increased by 2%)

When under the effects of Rhythm, Melody, and Harmony at the same time, remove all effects and activate Symphony effect for 120 seconds

(Symphony: Action Speed +3%, Critical Damage +2%, All Skill Damage +2%, Physical/Magical Attack +3%) Adaptation +2% (Max 55%) (Dungeon)

Upon using Command/Active attack, activate Rhythm effect

(Rhythm: Action Speed increased by 3%)

Upon awakening, activate Melody effect

(Melody: Increase Critical Damage by 2%)

Upon using Special Active Skill, activate Harmony effect

(Harmony: All Skill Damage increased by 5%)

When under the effects of Rhythm, Melody, and Harmony at the same time, remove all effects and activate Symphony effect for 300 seconds

(Symphony: Action Speed +3%, Critical Damage +2%, All Skill Damage +5%, Physical/Magical Attack +5%)

★ Item Buff Switch Adjustments



Changed so that the buff will be removed if the player unequips Ice Burner Costumes, Accessories, Content Accessories, or Title items that grant buffs.



Please refer to the table below for the corresponding items.

★ Giant Boss Difficulty Improvements

The entry player requirement will be changed to 1-6 players for all Giant Boss dungeons (Titan’s Grotto, Plegas’s Labyrinth, The Great Steel Wall)

The Giant Boss dungeons ‘Plegas’s Labyrinth’ and ‘Great Steel Wall’, which were previously only available during set entry times, will now be accessible at all times.

With ‘Plegas’s Labyrinth’ and ‘Great Steel Wall’ now accessible at all times, the number of free daily entries will be adjusted to 5.

The emblem that previously appeared during Giant Boss entry hours will be removed.

★ Dungeon Difficulty Improvements



The difficulty of Shadow Earl's Castle will be reduced.



Changed so that the platforms are permanently active regardless of Gargoyle states.

Changed so that the Gargoyle light needed to progress to the next stage is permanently active.

Reduced Ran’s attack power.

Reduced the damage of Ran’s slash and charge attack.

Reduced the damage of Severed Severed Shadow Aren’s slash, charge, and sword aura attack.

Changed so that the pattern is canceled if a certain amount of damage is dealt when Ran or Aren is charging for an attack.

★ Master Class Portrait Update

Upon Master Class advancement, the corresponding Master Class portrait will be added to the Custom List.

Upon Master Class advancement, the portrait will automatically update to match the current class.

★ Bank UI Improvements



The Personal Bank UI will be changed.



Tooltips will now appear when hovering over membership tiers, providing information about bank access.

When clicking the character selection button, a UI list displaying the current character owned will appear. Players can now click or search nicknames to quickly and easily select a character.

The Shared Bank UI will be changed.



Tooltips will now appear when hovering over tiers, providing information about bank access.

The \[Shared] tab can now be switched using the mouse wheel.

When \[Depositing] or \[Withdrawing] ED, players can now adjust the amount using preset buttons for 1 million, 10 million, 100 million, 1 billion, max, and reset.

★ Character



\[Common]



Improved Ignition Caligo Hair to be dyeable.

Improved Sweet Dream Hair and Sweet Dream Teddy/Bunny Hoodie to be dyeable.

Fixed a bug where attacks from summons did not provide MP and Awakening Gauge when the player was not a party leader under certain circumstances

\[Elsword]



Fixed a bug where character would move to an unintended location when in air during Dash + Z cast

\[Rena]



\[Grand Archer]



Fixed a bug where the MP return increase from command/active skill hit from Vibe Shot Passive did not work as intended.

\[Lu/Ciel]



Fixed a bug where Lu’s earring appearance was not visible if Ciel equipped an accessory that covers the face.

\[Ain]



\[Erbluhen Emotion]



Improved Fire of Brave buff icon from Blatt Blume and Shining Presence buff icon from Alchimie Eid to be more visually differentiated with ease.

\[Laby]



\[Sparky Child]



Fixed a bug where the Super Laby Bomb had an unintended effect if it is used at a bending terrain.

\[Rusty Child]



Fixed a bug where the awakening charge speed effect from Like This? Passive did not apply as intended under certain circumstances.

\[Noah]



\[Silent Shadow]



Fixed a bug where the awakening charge speed effect from Ocean Fog did not apply as intended under certain circumstances.

★ Item

Fixed a bug where players could go through the wall to go down from the top in the Guild Lobby: Rainy City.

Fixed a bug where the Little Dancing Spirit would not dance if players used “Ghost Dance!” Idle motion with Little Dancing Spirit equipped.

You can purchase the Elsword~Lithia 'Elite Tailor' Costume from the Reorder Shop for 3,190 KC.

★ ETC\

Added a regional map for Spirit Falls and Charming Geyser.

Changed the popup design shown when clicking the “Receive Buff” button from NPCs in the Hot Springs, Camp, and Magmelia.

Fixed a bug where the focus moved to in-game chat while using the Chat UI under certain circumstances.

Fixed a bug where the cube open pop-up would appear when a character attempted to open an exclusive cube for another character.

Fixed a bug where the awakening charge speed upon attack/attacked effect did not apply as intended for Guild Skill: Unleash Anger.

Fixed a bug where the Title Information UI would overlap if Tab function is used in Title UI.

Fixed a bug where certain Seal skill effects could be seen even when players deactivated “Other Character Skill Effects” in options.

Visit our website to view the Character Balance.