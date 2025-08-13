So, what's new?

First of all, a new mode!

RE-Endless, or "Endless REMIX" if it fit into the text box...

Take on a never-ending version of the REMIX challenge!

The bosses are harder, the enemies more diverse... Your goal is the same, though! Fight! Go for a high score!

Also added in 1.5.0 is the new Medals system!

Available from the main screen, Medals act as an alternate, offline-friendly version of Achievements.

Actions that would previously grant Steam achievements will now also grant in-game medals with varying rewards of Gems to use, giving them some gameplay utility!

You can check what requirements for each medal from the Medals screen, as well as be able to claim your rewards for any medals you have earned.

These are all one-off rewards, so use them wisely! (Or don't, I'm not your boss!)

Achievements will not retroactively grant medals, however - you'll have to earn those gems anew!

Miscellaneous changes:

Remix Mode will no longer erroneously trigger the Practice Mode opening story, and instead send you straight to the gameplay screen.

I got so used to skipping the story screen I honestly never noticed it was even appearing. Whoops!

Remix mode could also be accessed earlier than intended by turning upgrades on from the game mode menu. This has also been fixed!

The Bubbling Divider REMIX boss sometimes caused slowdown with all the chaos it causes, particularly if you spread your damage out too much so you're left fighting many small enemies; this should be remedied!

Also, some minor text corrections have taken place here or there.

Plenty of background code has changed to enable this update, so if anything is acting strangely or is misbehaving, please let me know!

Thank you for continuing to enjoy D.A.R!