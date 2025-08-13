 Skip to content
13 August 2025 Build 19579258 Edited 13 August 2025 – 08:09:05 UTC by Wendy Share
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
Update notes via Steam Community

Hi everyone!

A new small update is now live on the experimental branch.

Misc.

  • The game now logs more information about CPUs.

  • Made minor improvements to the multithreading code.

  • Made a small tweak to the Polish localization.

