※【PC】If you encounter infinite loading or a black screen after updating the game, please try the following steps:

Update to the latest version and verify the integrity of your game files:

Right-click the game in your Steam Library → Select “Properties” → Go to “Installed Files” → Click “Verify integrity of game files”.

If the issue persists:

- Go to Steam Settings → “Downloads” → Disable “Shader Pre-Caching”.

- Right-click the game → “Properties” → Disable Cloud Saves, then restart Steam.

- If none of the above resolves the issue, try reinstalling the game.

Dear players, thank you for your patience!

We will continue to listen to our community and respond swiftly with improvements.

This update introduces a brand-new high-difficulty mode and several slight balance adjustments. Due to the inclusion of reorganized art assets, the download size of this update may be larger than usual—thank you for your understanding.

The following changes apply to PC ver. 1.1.001 & PS5 ver. 1.000.025

1. New High-Difficulty Mode: Semi-Void Form

*This mode features extreme difficulty — only attempt it if you're truly prepared!

①Prerequisite: Start a New Journey in NG+ mode or Start New Game with an existing NG+ save file.

②How to Activate: After acquiring the item Semi-Void Frame, select Activate Semi-Void Frame at the first Branch.

③Item Location: Behind the Sewer Cleaner battle arena, before the Sewer Confluence Branch in Sewer Town - Southwest.

④Mode Effects: Enemies have significantly increased HP, damage, and Sync Rate disruption. In return, more Crystal drops.

For additional details, please refer to in-game guidance.

2. System

·Custom Keybinding Update: Sprint and Dodge can now be mapped separately. Sprint supports toggle or hold options when separated.

3. Combat Adjustments

Frame Abilities:

·Piercing Claw: Slightly reduced the Sync Rate gained when used, but increased the Sync Rate gain on a successful Energy Claw hit by 33%.

·Thunder Step: Mirror image explosion damage increased by 20%.

Seals:

·Normal Seal – Scattered Stars: Now consumes no Sync Rate when activating Counter Field, but increases damage taken during use.

Weapon Skills:

·Envenomed Blade – Disperse Toxin: First hit damage +14%.

·Hunter's Blades – Reckless Spin: Final hit damage +20%.

·Materialism – Eureka: Counter Sync Rate cost 25% → 20%, damage +9%.

·Holy Embrace – Plume Cyclone: Damage +15%.

Spells:

·EX·Railgun: Interrupt resistance removed.

·Terra Inferno: First impact damage +20%.

·Scales Blast: Increased interrupt resistance.

·Lightning Cluster & Portable Lightning Orb: Greatly increased projectile speed.

·Ethereal Beam: Reduced tracking.

·Minimum Pain: Damage -13%.

·Lightning Tornado: Damage -24%, but now greatly reduces incoming damage while active.

Other Combat Adjustments:

·Fixed an issue where weapon swap attacks could incorrectly chain into another swap attack.

·Reduced the HP of bosses \[Choirmaster, the Inspector], \[Persephone, the Stygian Queen of Woe], and \[Aether, the Father (Stage 2)] in NG+ cycles to better align with the balance of the new High-Difficulty Mode.

·To better fit future combat design, made slight adjustments to other Spells and weapons.

4. Visual Improvements

·Fixed visual issues with some outfits.

·Improved physical properties of some outfits.

·Enhanced enemy animations (moves, deaths, and falls).

·Added visual effect cues when Arrisa sheathes her weapon.

5. Miscellaneous

·Fixed image display errors in some UI elements.

·Updated the in-game mouse cursor style.