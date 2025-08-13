v0.70 is here! This update fixes a pesky campaign bug and brings early versions of several upgrades we’re working on.
🛠 Bug Fixes
Fixed an issue where starting a new campaign could break the “Next Level” button after the first level, sending you back to the main menu or into the wrong stage. Now it correctly takes you to your rightful next challenge.
🎨 Visual Upgrades (Work in Progress)
The main menu got a partial facelift — more polish coming in future updates!
🔤 Font Improvements (Work in Progress)
Added improved font rendering for non-Latin character sets (e.g., Cyrillic, Chinese, Japanese, Korean).
Note: Some text positioning and sizing might still be off — we’re fine-tuning this in upcoming patches.
🔊 Menu Sounds (Work in Progress)
Added initial menu sound effects — these will be improved and expanded in future updates.
Thanks for your patience and feedback — keep it coming! 🚀🤖
Changed files in this update