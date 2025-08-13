Dear Users,



Due to a trademark complaint, our application has been renamed from its previous name to CompressorZ.



Action Required:

We recommend that all users reinstall the application from Steam to ensure you have the latest version with the updated branding and to avoid any potential compatibility issues.



How to Update:

1. Uninstall the current version of the app

2. Visit our Steam page and download CompressorZ

3. Install and launch the newly branded application



Your saved data and preferences will remain intact after reinstalling. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause and appreciate your understanding as we ensure compliance with trademark regulations.



If you encounter any issues during the transition, please don't hesitate to contact our support team.



Thank you for your continued support!