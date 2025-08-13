- render scale set to 100% on start on PC for new installs
- controller sensitivity fix and drift issues in map screen fix
- vertical auto aim made into a toggle, player can now choose between 1d aim and 2d aim
- drone is a bit snappier so you can catch cars faster
- some hints added to pause menu
- ESC can now exit pause menu in owerworld scene
