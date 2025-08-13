 Skip to content
13 August 2025 Build 19579077 Edited 13 August 2025 – 07:13:26 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello Gamers,

Today’s update brings visual polish and a few important fixes:

UI Scale Now Affects Main Menu

  • The main menu will now adjust according to your UI Scale setting, making it easier to see on any resolution.

⚔️ Fix: Player Damage Stuck

  • Resolved an issue where the player’s damage could get “stuck” and not update correctly.

🖼️ Fullscreen Behavior Improved

  • Fullscreen mode is now relative to your screen’s resolution instead of using fixed pixels, ensuring better compatibility across different monitors.

As always, thank you for your support and reports!
Your feedback helps keep The Darkblade sharper than ever.

