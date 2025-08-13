[Update contents]

- Added an option to change the target parts of the eye blink animation to the "Basic" avatar adjustments.

- Made some changes to the UI behavior specifications for 3D objects.

- Fixed an issue where numbers in the 3D object group list were not displayed correctly.

- Fixed an issue where the "None" light source shadow option was not displayed.

- Fixed an issue where "Open Shortcut" was not working correctly.

- Updated the development environment.

- [PRO+Live2D] Fixed a problem where 3D objects are now released when loading a Live2D model.