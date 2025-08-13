 Skip to content
13 August 2025 Build 19579043 Edited 13 August 2025 – 08:09:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
[Update contents]
- Added an option to change the target parts of the eye blink animation to the "Basic" avatar adjustments.
- Made some changes to the UI behavior specifications for 3D objects.
- Fixed an issue where numbers in the 3D object group list were not displayed correctly.
- Fixed an issue where the "None" light source shadow option was not displayed.
- Fixed an issue where "Open Shortcut" was not working correctly.
- Updated the development environment.
- [PRO+Live2D] Fixed a problem where 3D objects are now released when loading a Live2D model.

