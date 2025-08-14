You can't develop a game all by yourself, they said. The market for video games based on Australian Rules Football is too small, they said. Don't you have a real job you're supposed to be doing, they said. Well HA! Check it out!

Game Launch

On Aug 14, 2025, the game is now live on PC, Mac, Linux.

This has been a ton of fun to develop.

Please show your support by buying the game, playing the demo, or wishlisting! And tell your friends.

Special Thanks

This game has had exactly 1 play-tester, my friend Wild Pete. I just checked and he has 208 hours played. So either he's very dedicated or he really likes the game. Maybe both. Thanks Wild Pete! I made lots of great changes thanks to your constant criticism.