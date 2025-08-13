Adjustment:
Now, the hit rate of magic skills is no longer fixed at 100%, but will continue to increase with luck (similar to the factor by which magic evasion rate increases with luck). That is to say, in the later stages of the game, when dealing with enemies with a certain magic evasion rate, magic skills will have a higher hit rate than before.
Increased the enhancement factor of agility on attack hit rate.
After completing the main quest to a certain extent, the members of the Lotus in Siska Woodland will no longer remain in the camp.
Added an interaction in Wind Valley City.
Added an interaction in the Siska Woodland.
Added an interaction in the Unknown Cave.
Added an interaction in the Aji Tunnel.
Added an interaction in the Sea of Quiet Leaves.
Added an interaction in the Road of Coke.
Added props sold by some merchants.
Fix:
Fixed an issue with the action sequence of Ghost Wolf Claw.
Fixed an error where the resistance of the target state may not be calculated when certain state additions are involved.
Fixed a bug in the Round Table War mission on Brow Pass that could cause the game to get stuck.
Fixed data errors for some unique equipment.
Changed files in this update