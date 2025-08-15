Whispers from the Star is OFFICIALLY HERE!

Your voice is her only lifeline. Stella needs you to survive an alien planet: through AI driven conversations, guide her through Gaia's mysteries, share your secrets, and see where her story takes you together.

And as a thank you for your support, we're giving you 20% off for 2 weeks. The game will be $7.99 for a limited time!

Thank you for every wishlist, share, and late-night conversation with Stella over the past month. Now, it’s time to share the rest of Stella's journey by her side...

Buy the game here:

--

各位玩家好，

我们很高兴地宣布，第一人称对话 (First Person Talking) AI游戏《Whispers from the Star》，已于 北京时间8月15日上午9点 在Steam平台正式推出。

【游戏简介】

Stella受困于一颗陌生的外星球，她需要你才能生存下去。通过与她进行由AI驱动的真实对话，引导她穿过Gaia星球的重重谜团，与她分享彼此的秘密，亲眼见证你们共同的故事将走向何方。

【首发优惠】

折扣： 前两周享8折特惠

售价： 27.2元人民币（截止后恢复为33.99元）

优惠截止日期： 2025年8月28日

感谢大家此前的关注与支持，包括每一次的愿望单添加和热情分享。

我们期待与您在游戏中，和Stella一起开启这段独特的旅程。

《Whispers from the Star》团队 敬上