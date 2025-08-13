 Skip to content
13 August 2025 Build 19578787 Edited 13 August 2025 – 07:09:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

An update was installed to all servers.

What's new:

- Clan Armor, Extreme

- Clan Weapon, ЯГУАР

- SR-3M Assault Rifle quest line. For the Bandits faction, talk to Owl. For the Military Faction, talk to Dibenko.

Changed rewards for the following quests

(exact titles will be updated later):

- Medicine

- Folk Medicine

- Week of Jelly

We are aware of the technical issue with the Clan Ranking rewards. When we fix the issue, the ranking points count will be restarted, and rewards will be issued for the period up until 12 midnight Moscow time, the night of August 12th-13th

Changed files in this update

Windows AnomalyZone Content Depot 1157251
