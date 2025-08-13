An update was installed to all servers.

What's new:

- Clan Armor, Extreme

- Clan Weapon, ЯГУАР

- SR-3M Assault Rifle quest line. For the Bandits faction, talk to Owl. For the Military Faction, talk to Dibenko.

Changed rewards for the following quests

(exact titles will be updated later):

- Medicine

- Folk Medicine

- Week of Jelly

We are aware of the technical issue with the Clan Ranking rewards. When we fix the issue, the ranking points count will be restarted, and rewards will be issued for the period up until 12 midnight Moscow time, the night of August 12th-13th