Aug. 14 Server Patch

Auction House

Constellation of Time

Arena

Chaos Dungeons

Eunos Dungeons

Greetings, Rune Hunters.UNDECEMBER will be undergoing a server patch on Aug. 14 (Thu) to address identified issues.Please refer to the following information for details.Aug. 14 (Thu) 16:40 (UTC+9)* The server patch will proceed without maintenance.* The game will therefore be available to play while the server patch is underway.- Fixed the issue where the HP of Hard Mode Descent Raid boss monsters was abnormal.- Please exit the game completely before logging in again for the patch to be applied.- Please note that you will not be able to enter the, andfor 10 minutes before and after the patch.Please be advised that players may experience temporary disconnections while the patch is underway.We will always strive to maintain the quality and reliability of our services.Thank you.