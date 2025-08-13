I received one survey feedback! Yehey!!!!! XD Thank you very much!!!!
One of the things mentioned in the feedback was camera jankiness that lead to dizziness while playing.
This was due to the camera colliding with things like walls, to prevent the player from seeing what's behind it.
I removed the collision for now to try and prevent anymore dizziness. Please pardon seeing what's behind the walls/floors for now! (>.< )
Removed camera collider for now to prevent dizziness when playing.
