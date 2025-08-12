🎯 Party Detail UI Improvements
A new level-up animation has been added to the party detail UI.
You can now compare owned Feats before and after equipping items.
When a Level 5 Feat is owned, a new feedback UI will appear.
The UI for switching party members has been improved for clarity.
⚔️ Party Gauge Reward System Based on Actions
When performing altruistic actions such as taunting, inflicting status effects (e.g., stun), or healing,
the party’s ultimate gauge will increase as a reward.
💥 Tactical UI Adjustments
The feedback for entering Tactical Mode and switching party members has been improved.
Three high-tier Feats are now displayed at the bottom of the UI.
💥 Combat Optimization
When hitting a boss’s weak point, the hit effect has been improved to deliver clearer feedback.
