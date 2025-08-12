 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta PEAK Battlefield™ 1 Marvel Rivals Counter-Strike 2 THE FINALS
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
12 August 2025 Build 19578709 Edited 13 August 2025 – 08:33:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Hello, here is the update announcement:

🎯 Party Detail UI Improvements


A new level-up animation has been added to the party detail UI.


You can now compare owned Feats before and after equipping items.


When a Level 5 Feat is owned, a new feedback UI will appear.


The UI for switching party members has been improved for clarity.


⚔️ Party Gauge Reward System Based on Actions


When performing altruistic actions such as taunting, inflicting status effects (e.g., stun), or healing,
the party’s ultimate gauge will increase as a reward.


💥 Tactical UI Adjustments


The feedback for entering Tactical Mode and switching party members has been improved.
Three high-tier Feats are now displayed at the bottom of the UI.


💥 Combat Optimization


When hitting a boss’s weak point, the hit effect has been improved to deliver clearer feedback.


Thank you as always!

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2072981
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link