13 August 2025 Build 19578487 Edited 13 August 2025 – 13:09:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Thank you for playing FREEZIA.

FREEZIA received the following updates today:

- Fixed issue with the extra mode Time Attack Mode rankings.

- Added ability to view extra mode rankings at any time

Due to these updates, the Time Attack Mode rankings will be rolled back to an older period, meaning that the rankings for some players recordeded between that period and now will not be displayed.

We apologize for the inconvenience and will continue to do our best to ensure the rankings run smoothly.

We hope you will continue to enjoy your time with FREEZIA.

