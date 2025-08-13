 Skip to content
13 August 2025
Have you heard the Perseids are peaking? If you're up late, it's an amazing time to journal under the skies. Just don't forget to keep your eyes peeled for meteors! In this update we're adding Book Info: a simple text area with big possibilities. Inside any journal, click the "Book Details" icon at the top left to start editing. Here you'll find a convenient spot for notes, links to your most important pages, or anything else you want to remember.
P.S. we're working hard on a big surprise. Check back soon for a delightful new way to view your pages.

