Known IssuesA bug has been discovered where the critical damage value required to unlock the Otter costume is set to 225% on the Windows client. A fix patch is scheduled to be released. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause during gameplay.
0.8.4
Content Additions
- New costume 'Otter' has been added.
Boss
- Guardian Demon 'Kovess'
- Maximum HP decreased by approximately 5%.
- Wait interval after attack patterns increased by 0.22 seconds.
- Adjusted to use bright bullet firing patterns less frequently.
- Fixed a bug where it would occasionally get stuck in outer walls.
- Maximum HP decreased by approximately 5%.
Artifacts
|Image
|Changes
|Straw Doll
Stone Tablets
- The operation method of 'Stone Tablet Engraving' has been changed.
- Previous: Effect position was recalculated when inventory was expanded
- Changed: Even when inventory is expanded, previously engraved positions are maintained
- Previous: Effect position was recalculated when inventory was expanded
Dungeons
|Image
|Changes
|Grassland
|Library
Bug Fixes
- 🥕 Fixed a bug where items in expanded slots would disappear when loading a mid-save file after visiting an inventory expansion event room.
- Fixed a bug where some sprites would appear corrupted when the Giant Skeleton in Deep Cave was stunned during an attack.
Multiplayer
- Optimized AI network code for NPCs and monsters to slightly improve network transport quality.
- 🥕 Fixed an issue where EXP machines would occasionally not appear only on the host PC.
Miscellaneous
- 🥕 Fixed a bug where prop interaction speech bubbles would not disappear in certain situations.
