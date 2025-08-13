 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta PEAK Battlefield™ 1 Marvel Rivals Counter-Strike 2 THE FINALS
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
13 August 2025 Build 19578246 Edited 13 August 2025 – 06:06:19 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Hello. This is TEAM HORAY.
🥕 These are improvements made based on community feedback. Thank you!

Known Issues

A bug has been discovered where the critical damage value required to unlock the Otter costume is set to 225% on the Windows client. A fix patch is scheduled to be released. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause during gameplay.

0.8.4


Content Additions

  • New costume 'Otter' has been added.


Boss

  • Guardian Demon 'Kovess'
    • Maximum HP decreased by approximately 5%.
    • Wait interval after attack patterns increased by 0.22 seconds.
    • Adjusted to use bright bullet firing patterns less frequently.
    • Fixed a bug where it would occasionally get stuck in outer walls.



Artifacts

ImageChanges

Straw Doll
  • MP recovery values changed from (3/7/7) -> (3/6/9).


    • Stone Tablets

    • The operation method of 'Stone Tablet Engraving' has been changed.
      • Previous: Effect position was recalculated when inventory was expanded
      • Changed: Even when inventory is expanded, previously engraved positions are maintained



    Dungeons

    ImageChanges

    		Grassland
  • In Chapter 3 mini-boss events, regular combat rooms changed from 2-3 rooms to fixed 1 room.

    		• Library
  • In Chapter 3 mini-boss events, regular combat rooms changed from 2-3 rooms to fixed 1 room.


    • Bug Fixes

    • 🥕 Fixed a bug where items in expanded slots would disappear when loading a mid-save file after visiting an inventory expansion event room.
    • Fixed a bug where some sprites would appear corrupted when the Giant Skeleton in Deep Cave was stunned during an attack.


    Multiplayer

    • Optimized AI network code for NPCs and monsters to slightly improve network transport quality.
    • 🥕 Fixed an issue where EXP machines would occasionally not appear only on the host PC.


    Miscellaneous

    • 🥕 Fixed a bug where prop interaction speech bubbles would not disappear in certain situations.



    If you have any bugs or suggestions, please let us know through our Discord channel.
    When bugs or crashes occur, reporting them via email through the path below would be very helpful.
    Thank you.
    Log file path
    C:\Users{Your_PC_Name}\AppData\LocalLow\TEAMHORAY\Sephiria
    Player.log file is the current session log.
    Player-prev.log file is the previous session log.
    team.horay.game@gmail.com

    Changed files in this update

    Windows Depot 2436941
    • Loading history…
    macOS Depot 2436942
    • Loading history…
    Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
    Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
    Open link