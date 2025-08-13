Hello Tacticians!

Welcome to the final Early Access content update before our official launch! This part two of Summer 2025 Patch is packed with fresh challenges and surprises to carry you into the home stretch. Face off against fearsome new monsters, test your tactics in brand-new battle scenarios, and master powerful equipment skills to turn the tide in your favor. This is your last taste of what’s to come before the big day — so dive in, experiment, and get ready for the ultimate fight when we launch.

Here is the list of changes for this patch version 0.10.024 below:

New Content / Features

2 new variations for the Act 3 boss battle

9 new monsters



8 new battle scenarios

Added Holy Roads at the Forked Road, offering special rewards and buffs

Added 15 new equipment skills

Added combat barks and voice lines during battle

Added character SFX during events and silent dialogues

Added color variations to enemy armor and weapons according to specific expedition biomes: Blue and gray for The Salheims biome Red and Gold for The Western Wastes biome



Changes / Improvements

Adjusted the balance of the following boss battles: First variation of the Act 1 boss battle: Fallen soldiers will spawn 2 turns after the Beacon of the Dead has been activated Second variation of Act 1 boss battle: Giant soldiers revive with less HP each time, don’t act on revived turn, and go berserk after 5 total revivals Third variation of Act 2 boss battle: Menders no longer appear as reinforcements

Removed the restriction where only one weapon within an equipment type could be upgraded with a mythic enchantment

Adjusted some Trial effects: Veteran Trooper: Applies random enchantments to all enemies, including monsters Overload: Removed “Greater Curse: Recovery Reduction” from the curse pool

Improved the Tree of Life skill to now heal allies and damage enemies at the end of the player’s turn within a 5x5 area around the tree

Improved the Shooting Spree skill so the follow-up attack now grants a Critical Hit chance bonus when triggered on the next turn

Improved the Two-Faced Tablet relic by increasing the Guard bonus

Improved the Loaded Dice relic by increasing the chance to obtain an enhanced skill when selecting a class skill

Changed the main character’s default weapon to the Traveler’s Long Bow when the Archer class is chosen

Updated the ZoC tutorial to clarify that large enemies and monsters do not generate ZoC

Changed Ballista attacks to no longer trigger damage reflection effects

Rebalanced the conditions under which boss battle variations are unlocked

Improved the animation and special effects when the main character uses Copycat on certain skills

Standardized character sorting order across all UI screens based on join order for consistency

Adjusted the order of Emile and Laurent within character sorting UI screens

Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue where the Zephyr Arrow skill could damage allies

Fixed an issue where some enchantment passive skills did not work properly

Fixed an issue where the Ice Wheel skill would fail to freeze enemies in specific scenarios

Fixed an issue where the preview of event rewards displayed incorrectly



We are so thankful to all of our players who have shared their experiences, bug reports, suggestions, and feedback. We are continuously refining Lost Eidolons: Veil of the Witch—taking player feedback to heart and adding more depth to what we already have. If there’s anything you’d like to share, don’t hesitate to post on our Steam Discussion Board or our Discord !



-ODS Team

