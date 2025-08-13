 Skip to content
13 August 2025 Build 19578134 Edited 13 August 2025 – 16:52:28 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello Tacticians!

Welcome to the final Early Access content update before our official launch! This part two of Summer 2025 Patch is packed with fresh challenges and surprises to carry you into the home stretch. Face off against fearsome new monsters, test your tactics in brand-new battle scenarios, and master powerful equipment skills to turn the tide in your favor. This is your last taste of what’s to come before the big day — so dive in, experiment, and get ready for the ultimate fight when we launch.

Here is the list of changes for this patch version 0.10.024 below:

New Content / Features

  • 2 new variations for the Act 3 boss battle

  • 9 new monsters

  • 8 new battle scenarios

  • Added Holy Roads at the Forked Road, offering special rewards and buffs

  • Added 15 new equipment skills

  • Added combat barks and voice lines during battle

  • Added character SFX during events and silent dialogues

  • Added color variations to enemy armor and weapons according to specific expedition biomes:

    • Blue and gray for The Salheims biome

    • Red and Gold for The Western Wastes biome

Changes / Improvements

  • Adjusted the balance of the following boss battles:

    • First variation of the Act 1 boss battle: Fallen soldiers will spawn 2 turns after the Beacon of the Dead has been activated

    • Second variation of Act 1 boss battle: Giant soldiers revive with less HP each time, don’t act on revived turn, and go berserk after 5 total revivals

    • Third variation of Act 2 boss battle: Menders no longer appear as reinforcements

  • Removed the restriction where only one weapon within an equipment type could be upgraded with a mythic enchantment

  • Adjusted some Trial effects:

    • Veteran Trooper: Applies random enchantments to all enemies, including monsters

    • Overload: Removed “Greater Curse: Recovery Reduction” from the curse pool

  • Improved the Tree of Life skill to now heal allies and damage enemies at the end of the player’s turn within a 5x5 area around the tree

  • Improved the Shooting Spree skill so the follow-up attack now grants a Critical Hit chance bonus when triggered on the next turn

  • Improved the Two-Faced Tablet relic by increasing the Guard bonus

  • Improved the Loaded Dice relic by increasing the chance to obtain an enhanced skill when selecting a class skill

  • Changed the main character’s default weapon to the Traveler’s Long Bow when the Archer class is chosen

  • Updated the ZoC tutorial to clarify that large enemies and monsters do not generate ZoC

  • Changed Ballista attacks to no longer trigger damage reflection effects

  • Rebalanced the conditions under which boss battle variations are unlocked

  • Improved the animation and special effects when the main character uses Copycat on certain skills

  • Standardized character sorting order across all UI screens based on join order for consistency

  • Adjusted the order of Emile and Laurent within character sorting UI screens

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed an issue where the Zephyr Arrow skill could damage allies

  • Fixed an issue where some enchantment passive skills did not work properly

  • Fixed an issue where the Ice Wheel skill would fail to freeze enemies in specific scenarios

  • Fixed an issue where the preview of event rewards displayed incorrectly


We are so thankful to all of our players who have shared their experiences, bug reports, suggestions, and feedback. We are continuously refining Lost Eidolons: Veil of the Witch—taking player feedback to heart and adding more depth to what we already have. If there’s anything you’d like to share, don’t hesitate to post on our Steam Discussion Board or our Discord!


-ODS Team

