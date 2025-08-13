 Skip to content
13 August 2025 Build 19578119 Edited 13 August 2025 – 11:52:29 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Added Indigenous uniforms for:-
Brisbane Broncos
Canberra Raiders
Redcliffe Dolphins
Gold Coast Titans
Melbourne Storm
Cronulla-Sutherland Sharks
Newcastle Knights
South Sydney Rabbitohs
St George Illawarra Dragons
Improved Stability

