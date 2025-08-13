- Renamed the star based Threat Level to Response Level to distinguish it from the world map Threat Level.
- Adjusted some shop menus to better display multiple resources.
- Fixed menuing awkwardness selecting ports in the modify granvir menus with controller.
- Fixed being able to lose selection ability on controller in the keybindings menu.
- Fixed sliders on controllers moving in steps instead of smoothly.
