13 August 2025 Build 19578099 Edited 13 August 2025 – 04:59:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
1.6.1
  • Renamed the star based Threat Level to Response Level to distinguish it from the world map Threat Level.
  • Adjusted some shop menus to better display multiple resources.
  • Fixed menuing awkwardness selecting ports in the modify granvir menus with controller.
  • Fixed being able to lose selection ability on controller in the keybindings menu.
  • Fixed sliders on controllers moving in steps instead of smoothly.

