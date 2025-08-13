- Improved lighting in the hangar, changed the background
- Made changes to the interface elements
- New weapons, as well as agent assistants will be available very soon!
- Increased font in chat
- Updated and redesigned calendar for daily activity
- Updated promotions window, sections are grouped by type
- Optimization and bug fixes
3.28.0
Update notes via Steam Community
Windows 64-bit Depot 2430371
Linux 64-bit Depot 2430372
macOS 64-bit Depot 2430373
