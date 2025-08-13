 Skip to content
13 August 2025 Build 19578054 Edited 13 August 2025 – 11:09:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
- Improved lighting in the hangar, changed the background
- Made changes to the interface elements
- New weapons, as well as agent assistants will be available very soon!
- Increased font in chat
- Updated and redesigned calendar for daily activity
- Updated promotions window, sections are grouped by type
- Optimization and bug fixes

