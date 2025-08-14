Quick beta update with some cool new stuff while everyone waits for the full 1.1 update.

Highlights:



-Overhauling Map

-Tweaked Stamina

-New Sewers Area & Quest

-New AK & Quest

-New Achievements

-New Areas & opened up previously inaccessible areas

-Night Time is darker

-VHS mode

-Big Optimization Improvements (Game is now on averaging a solid 30-40 FPS on steamdeck with no settings tweaking while still looking very good)



Patch Notes:

-Added Sewers Area and added it as part of the main quest with an objective to turn on the power to get to the lab

-Added VHS mode

-New Achievements

-Added AK and quest to get it

-Removed Long Second Startup Movie

-Added Patreon Main Menu Button

-Added more ammo, graffiti, trail signs, campsites, & audiologs

-Opening up closed off houses & areas

-Replaced farm house with enterable house (not open yet, will be in next update)

-both houses on highway are being opened up and detailed

-Game now applies lowest settings when loading in if it detects very low fps

-Made Night time significantly darker (as requested by alot of people) and daytime brighter (working on fixing the transition to darker night time being sudden)

-Bandages can now be combined with alcohol to save inventory space and give more health

-Improved Rivers & Caves

-Improved gun sounds to not sound like BB guns

-Overhauled entire north section of map (Removed Dam, Added Mountains, Added Sewers)

-Removed Superstore & Trailerpark (Trailer park caused big fps drop, superstore was boring)





Fixes:



-Fixed Fox hurt noise being spammed when you shot fox with an AR

-Fixed Grass not changing in density and distance with foliage settings option (gives big fps boost)

-Fixed brightness slider not making things bright enough

-Fixed streetlight model looking bad

-Made paper/document texture better

-Removed unused landscape section (should help performance a bit)

-Big Optimization Fixes/Improvements

-Removed Unused Survival Mode Button

-Fixed Alcohol being spelled wrong





TO-DO 4 1.1:



-Finish Overhauling Map

-DLSS & FSR

-UZI

-Better Rake Behavior

-Fix Lingering Bugs

-New Post-Launch Content Screen

-Better Gameplay Tips

-Main Menu Overhaul

-Home Generator The Rake can break and the player has to reset

-Overhaul Camera/Beartrap Controller Support

-Undetermined

