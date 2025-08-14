Quick beta update with some cool new stuff while everyone waits for the full 1.1 update.
Highlights:
-Overhauling Map
-Tweaked Stamina
-New Sewers Area & Quest
-New AK & Quest
-New Achievements
-New Areas & opened up previously inaccessible areas
-Night Time is darker
-VHS mode
-Big Optimization Improvements (Game is now on averaging a solid 30-40 FPS on steamdeck with no settings tweaking while still looking very good)
Patch Notes:
-Added Sewers Area and added it as part of the main quest with an objective to turn on the power to get to the lab
-Added VHS mode
-New Achievements
-Added AK and quest to get it
-Removed Long Second Startup Movie
-Added Patreon Main Menu Button
-Added more ammo, graffiti, trail signs, campsites, & audiologs
-Opening up closed off houses & areas
-Replaced farm house with enterable house (not open yet, will be in next update)
-both houses on highway are being opened up and detailed
-Game now applies lowest settings when loading in if it detects very low fps
-Made Night time significantly darker (as requested by alot of people) and daytime brighter (working on fixing the transition to darker night time being sudden)
-Bandages can now be combined with alcohol to save inventory space and give more health
-Improved Rivers & Caves
-Improved gun sounds to not sound like BB guns
-Overhauled entire north section of map (Removed Dam, Added Mountains, Added Sewers)
-Removed Superstore & Trailerpark (Trailer park caused big fps drop, superstore was boring)
Fixes:
-Fixed Fox hurt noise being spammed when you shot fox with an AR
-Fixed Grass not changing in density and distance with foliage settings option (gives big fps boost)
-Fixed brightness slider not making things bright enough
-Fixed streetlight model looking bad
-Made paper/document texture better
-Removed unused landscape section (should help performance a bit)
-Big Optimization Fixes/Improvements
-Removed Unused Survival Mode Button
-Fixed Alcohol being spelled wrong
TO-DO 4 1.1:
-Finish Overhauling Map
-DLSS & FSR
-UZI
-Better Rake Behavior
-Fix Lingering Bugs
-New Post-Launch Content Screen
-Better Gameplay Tips
-Main Menu Overhaul
-Home Generator The Rake can break and the player has to reset
-Overhaul Camera/Beartrap Controller Support
-Undetermined
