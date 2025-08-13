Thank you for your continued support of “PLATiNA :: LAB”.

Server maintenance will be carried out during the period below to apply the new update.

Maintenance Schedule

August 13, 2025 (Wed), 13:00 – 15:00 (UTC+9)

Notes

The maintenance end time is subject to change based on the progress of the operation.

Game services will be unavailable during this time. Thank you for your understanding.

The details of the updates applied during this maintenance are provided in this announcement. Update Notice (08/13/2025)





We sincerely appreciate your continued support for "PLATiNA :: LAB".