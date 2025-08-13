 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta PEAK Battlefield™ 1 Marvel Rivals Counter-Strike 2 THE FINALS
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
13 August 2025 Build 19577923 Edited 13 August 2025 – 05:19:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Thank you for your continued support of “PLATiNA :: LAB”.

Server maintenance will be carried out during the period below to apply the new update.

Maintenance Schedule

August 13, 2025 (Wed), 13:00 – 15:00 (UTC+9)

Notes

  • The maintenance end time is subject to change based on the progress of the operation.

  • Game services will be unavailable during this time. Thank you for your understanding.

  • The details of the updates applied during this maintenance are provided in this announcement.


We sincerely appreciate your continued support for "PLATiNA :: LAB".

Changed files in this update

Depot 3430471
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link