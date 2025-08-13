 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta PEAK Battlefield™ 1 Counter-Strike 2 Battlefield™ V Marvel Rivals
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
13 August 2025 Build 19577864 Edited 13 August 2025 – 04:26:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
1. Fixed a bug where attacking caused no damage.
2. Fixed a bug where character talent points displayed abnormally in custom battles.
3. Optimized sound effects (added buy, sell, and UI clicks).

Changed files in this update

Depot 3057411
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link