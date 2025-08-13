A Sandbox mode setting was added to the world settings under quest settings. Enabling this will automatically unlock all game areas for those players who want a complete open world experience. Note: quests are unavailable in this mode.



Reordering Items In Action Bar will now change the assigned Hotkey based on order. F1 always to the left, Highest function key always to the right. We will be adding additional customization to these hot keys in future.



A new quality of life setting was added for automatic targeting of your current attacker with negative targeted effects like spells and throwing. This will save you the trouble of having to target. There may be times you do not want this enabled and it can be modified under gameplay settings in options menu.



Improvements were made to circle of transparency. It should now properly show appropriately through larger objects.



Default for circle of transparency is now set to on in game. You can still toggle this by pressing T.



Skill help references referring to dexterity have been revised to say stamina.



I will have an update in another day or two for control improvements that all of you have requested.Thanks for all the feedback!