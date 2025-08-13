Hello gamers,

We've made some more polish and fixes for Crystal Gaiden Origins!

⚙️ Patch Notes

New: Echo fragments are now in the game to give more insight into the world and story (ongoing content expansion—not all stages have them at the moment)

New: Players can pick up the same type of weapon without waiting

New: Hidden items now grant full heal and 1up

Fixed a potential save file corruption bug

Fixed camera lock segment stutter and situations where players get permanently stuck outside

Fixed a progression issue when the Stage 1 mini boss gets knocked out of the camera lock area

Rebalanced items in drop pods to make some parts of the game slightly more challenging