Hello gamers,
We've made some more polish and fixes for Crystal Gaiden Origins!
⚙️ Patch Notes
New: Echo fragments are now in the game to give more insight into the world and story (ongoing content expansion—not all stages have them at the moment)
New: Players can pick up the same type of weapon without waiting
New: Hidden items now grant full heal and 1up
Fixed a potential save file corruption bug
Fixed camera lock segment stutter and situations where players get permanently stuck outside
Fixed a progression issue when the Stage 1 mini boss gets knocked out of the camera lock area
Rebalanced items in drop pods to make some parts of the game slightly more challenging
Various UI alignment tweaks and localization updates
Thank you for your continued support and feedback!
Team Oni
Changed files in this update